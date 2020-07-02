Inauguration of Dir Public Health Laboratory delayed

TIMERGARA: Medical Superintendent Timergara Teaching Hospital Dr Shaukat Ali said that inauguration of ‘Dir Public Health Laboratory’ was temporarily delayed on technical grounds.

Talking to this scribe, he said some technical issues had surfaced in the installation of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine.

However, he said the engineers had been called to rectify the fault and very soon the lab would start working.

“The equipment for corona testing lab has already been installed while training of the doctors and staffers have completed but due to some technical issues the inauguration has been delayed,” Dr Shaukat Ali said.

“Director general health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had sent the technical team to rectify the fault whereas a second team of expert engineers was due to arrive in a day or two and as soon as the technical issues are resolved, the lab would start functioning, he said.