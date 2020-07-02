Opposition to convene APC early next week

ISLAMABAD: The united Opposition of the Parliament has decided to convene its All Parties Conference (APC) early next week before the commencement of the National Assembly (NA) session that has been slated by the government to summon on July 8 and it will continue till end of the month.

The APC will be hosted by the largest Opposition group of the Parliament Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and co-hosted by the PPP and JUI-F of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The final schedule for the APC will be announced by PML-N President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif after having consultations with the heads of other groups intend to be part of the opposition struggle against the government.

He will be again tested for coronavirus today (Thursday) in Lahore and his availability will be subject to his negative test report.

Well-placed political sources told The News here Wednesday evening that the Opposition is divided on the question of strategy to deal with the upcoming political developments. The PPP is asking for in-house change with a new leader of the House in the National Assembly to become prime minister replacing incumbent Imran Khan. It isn’t asking for a leader of the House so picked should be from the outside ruling PTI. If the PTI stalwarts don’t agree on one name from within the PTI, the change could be brought about from any other party, the PPP has hinted. The PPP isn’t asking for general elections forthwith due to COVID-19 and other reasons.

The sources pointed out that a dominating group of the PML-N leaders is impressing upon a fresh mandate to rid the present government. Few leaders in the PML-N are siding with the proposal of the PPP that the Opposition should devote its energies for an in-house change. The PML-N’s group that is asking for fresh mandate, prepared to accept the idea of having an interim government even with PTI member other than Imran Khan, should head the administration as long a consensus is achieved in the Parliament and legislation is made for holding free and fair polls ensuring against any interference. Such government must be time-bound.

The PPP that hosted APC in Punjab is keen to see the PML-N as host of the national echelon APC. The two parties are in agreement for minus-one formula but with different timeframe while Maulana Fazlur Rehman which constitutes third largest opposition group in the Parliament, is spearheading “minus-all” formula. The JUI is opposed to give any time to the government and National Assembly as it is pleading for polls without any further delay.

The sources said that the organisational surveys have clearly indicated that as leader Imran Khan has lost confidence of the masses and common man while the civil society and intellectuals are also supporting for an immediate change at the top.

The sources pointed out that stakeholders don’t want to see the street agitation for the political motives since the economy is already under grave stress and country is fighting with COVID-19 which is disseminating and couldn’t be brought under control despite hectic efforts. They have conveyed their dissatisfaction to the concerns about the prevailing situation. The sources said that the time frame for the future course have also been quietly indicated to the relevant parties.