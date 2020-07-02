Pervaiz Elahi opposes new temple in Islamabad

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam, and construction of a new temple in its capital Islamabad is not only against the spirit of Islam but also an insult to the Madina Riayasat.

On the occasion of conquest of Makkah, Holy Prophet Syeduna Muhammad (PBUH) along with Hazrat Ali Murtaza (RA) had smashed the 360 idols present in Baitullah Sharif and also had stated "Haq Aya Aur Batil Mit Gaya Baishak Batil Mitney Wala Tha."

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said, "We support the rights of the minorities. The existing temples should be repaired. During my tenure, I had got Katas Raj temple repaired. During my tenure also, for the first time in the budget in Pakistan, funds were allocated for repairs of the churches."