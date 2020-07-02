‘Adequate facilities available for corona patients in govt hospitals’

LAHORE :Adequate facilities are available in Punjab, according to the provincial health authorities statistics of health facilities for Covid-19 patients, including treatment, HDUs, isolation wards and ventilators available in all government hospitals.

According the latest data released by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department about the facilities in government hospitals of Punjab, 7,648 beds are unoccupied out of 9,000 reserved for Covid-19 patients. In Lahore’s government hospitals, 1,977 beds are unoccupied out of 2,324 reserved beds. SHME Secretary Barrister Nabeel Awan said that in the isolation wards in Punjab, 5,229 beds are available out of 5,831 reserved for Corona patients. In the isolation wards of hospitals in Lahore, 1,540 beds are unoccupied out of 1,633 reserved for Covid-19 patients. In the High Dependency Units (HDU) in entire Punjab, 2,022 beds are unoccupied out of 2,531 reserved for Corona patients whereas in HDUs of Lahore’s hospitals, 328 beds are unoccupied out of 508 beds.

Similarly, in entire Punjab 179 ventilators are available out of 574 reserved ventilators whereas in Lahore 113 ventilators are unoccupied out of210 reserved for Corona patients, the SHME secretary added.

On the directions from the Punjab health minister, the facilities are being scaled up for Covid-19 patients across the province. Treatment is being provided according to the guidelines approved by the World Health Organization.