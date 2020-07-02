Dhok Hussain Well begins output

ISLAMABAD: Baratai D&PL, a joint venture of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL), has started commercial production of gas and condensate from its exploratory well Dhok Hussain 1, in district Kohat.

The early production facilities which includes installation of well head facility, gathering and separation facility, dehydration plant, pumping facility, storage tanks, filling gantry, gas metering and infrastructure development was completed through indigenous efforts of OGDCL.

The laying of eight inch diameter, 14.25km flow line from Dhok Hussain Gas Field to SNGPL sales metering station (SMS) was completed by SNGPL. On June 28, 2020, the first gas was successfully injected into SNGPL network wherein OGDCL is committed to provide 300bpd oil and 12 MMSCFD gas.

OGDCL is aiming to intensify field development activities, completion of ongoing development projects and utilisation of latest production techniques to maintain and optimise oil and gas output.

The start-up of commercial production would increase the oil and gas production of the company and of the country thus helping in mitigating ever growing demand of domestic consumers and industry.