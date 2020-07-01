IIU board appoints Dr Al-Otaibi as varsity president

Islamabad: The International Islamic University's Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved the appointment of Dr Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi as new university president.

The development comes during the board's 14th meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadar with President and IIU chancellor Dr. Arif Alvi in the chair. Due to global pandemic, foreign members of the BoT participated in the meeting via video link.

Professor Hathal has done PhD in work psychology and psychology of individual differences from University of Madrid, Spain.

He has completed his Post-doctorate from the USA. He is also a member of Saudi Arabian Association for Educational and Psychological Sciences. Dr Hathal is also a member of Spanish Psychologists Association and also owns membership of International Conference for Training and Human Resource.

His practical experience includes Deanship of Institute Affairs Abroad at Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud University, Riyadh, while he has also served as Head of Psychology Department in the same university.

He had been the chairman of the Graduate Studies Committee in the Department of Psychology at Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud University, Riyadh. He has also served as a full time Advisor in the Ministry of Higher Education, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques program for External Scholarships.

Dr. Hathal worked asHead of the quality Committee of the Department of Psychology. Dr. Hathal remained a training consultant in the human resource and member of the curricula and Curriculum Committee. On the occasion, IIU Rector Professor Masoom Yasinzai presented the “Rector’s Report”.