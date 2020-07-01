Budget approval proves unity: governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the opposition's agenda is to prevent accountability and nothing else but it will never happen.

Where are the opposition parties who were claiming that the federal budget will not be approved, the governor posed a question. He was talking to Dr Akhtar Malik, Punjab Minister for Energy who called on Ch Sarwar at Governor House on Tuesday. During the meeting, other matters, including government and political issues were also discussed.

The governor said that the budget approval was a proof that the government and allies were on the same page and the opposition was failing on all fronts. "I congratulate Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team on the approval of the budget and assure the people that for their development and prosperity resources will be used" said Sarwar.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to take the country forward and the opposition back but we would not allow them to succeed under any circumstances. "We are pursuing the politics of principles and vision and will not back down and have not compromised on public interest" said the governor.

Ch Sarwar said that the attitude of scoring political points should be abandoned by the opposition, he added. He said that today, the government is taking steps to deal with economic and other challenges facing Pakistan due to Corona. He said the war against Corona was a war of 220 million Pakistanis, including the government and political parties. He said that the pandemic could be defeated through security measures, including use of face masks. Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that the government in the federation and Punjab had given a people-friendly tax-free budget despite all difficulties.