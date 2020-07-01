Man stabbed to death

Rawalpindi : On account of old enmity, one person was stabbed to death while another injured critically between clash of two groups in the limits of Ganjmandi police station.

In old city area of Rawalpindi, two rival groups got into fistfight on account of old enmity, meanwhile Munib and Yasir stabbed Gulzar to death while brother of Gulzar was injured critically in fistfight. The injured and decease were taken to hospital.

SP (Rawal) Rai Mazhar Iqbal reached at the crime scene following the incident and also called in forensic Science to collect evidences from the crime scene.