College principal retires

Islamabad: Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce Principal Professor Syed Izharul Hassan Bokhari retired on Tuesday after attaining the age of superannuation.

He joined the federal education department as a lecturer on September 30, 1984, and rendered educational services for almost 36 years in various colleges of Islamabad in different capacity. Professor Bokhari remained the principal of Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) Sihala, IMCB H-9 and IMCB F-10/4.

He also served the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 as the vice-principal and head of Urdu Department. The federal government colleges' teachers commended the educational services of Professor Bokhari.