CJCSC addresses at Pakistan Navy War College

Islamabad : Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza addressed the participants of Navy Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, says a press release.

Chairman’s talk was mainly focused on evolving global order and National Security Challenges peculiar to South Asia; highlighted the increasingly fluid regional environment shaped by a dynamic mix of great power competition and Indian hegemonic aspirations. CJCSC said that warfare of 21st Century has evolved and morphed into Hybrid warfare/Grey Zone Conflicts which is a blend of subversion, terrorism, and irregular warfare.

Chairman JCSC also said that Pakistan Navy has a proud history of valour and sacrifices. As a vibrant force, Pakistan Navy has always come up to the expectations of the Nation in defending maritime frontiers of Pakistan. The talk was followed by a question & answer session. Earlier upon arrival, Chairman JCSC was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique. CJCSC also laid wreath at the ‘Yadgar-e-Shuhada’ and offered ‘Fateha’.