MCC West collection tops June target by 20pc

KARACHI: Revenue collection by Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Appraisement and Facilitation (West) for June 2020 surpassed the target by a wide margin, despite sluggish business activities due to COVID-19 pandemic-led economic restrictions, a statement said on Tuesday.

The collection of custom duty exceeded 20 percent to Rs15.5 billon during June, against a target of Rs12.87 billion. The overall collection including sales tax and income tax was at Rs 28.5 billion as overall revenue during June 2020.

This increase has been attributed to administrative measures like proper valuation, post release audit, auction of long-pending goods at ports, recovery of arrears, finalisation of provisional assessments, and pursuing clearance of overstayed goods from bonded warehouses constitutes a big chunk of import-related revenue.

The MCC said around Rs3 billion were collected through administrative measures in June alone. Jamil Nasir, Collector, lauded the efforts of officers and officials of the collectorate, who remained at the frontline during novel coronavirus epidemic and ensured fast-track clearance of import cargoes.

“we should be cognisant of the fact that every member of the collectorate irrespective of his position in the administrative hierarchy, from sepoy to the collector, played an important role towards revenue collection during crazy times of COVID-19”, Nasir said.

The collector emphasised upon the members of his team that they should remain accessible to the importers and their representatives for prompt problem resolution and take decisions strictly on merit without any fear or favour.

It may be mentioned that the Collectorate of Appraisement West is an important contributor of import-related revenue to the FBR.

According to the statement, the officials, who attended the meeting, made a resolve to maintain the momentum in the new financial year by maximising efforts to collect due revenue through four-pronged strategy having effective monitoring to control misdeclaration, facilitation of trade through reduction in clearance time, open door policy and effective grievance redressal, and strict adherence to the principles of transparency and merit in decision making as its important planks.

During 2019-2020, the collectorate made an overall contribution of Rs235 billion to the national kitty, out of which share of customs duty was Rs99 billion.