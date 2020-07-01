Corona kills one more patient in Jamrud

JAMRUD: A patient of coronavirus lost battle for life in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district on Tuesday.

With the new casualty, the number of fatalities from coronavirus reached six in Khyber district since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Officials said that 40-year old Jalal Khan, a resident of Nai Abadi in Jamrud tehsil, was admitted to isolation ward of the hospital in a serious condition for cough, fever and other ailments. He was later put on ventilator when his condition deteriorated. However, the patient expired while struggling for life. Officials said that the infection of viral disease was on the rise in Khyber district as people flouting standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other safety measures.

They appealed people to observe SOPs and other safety steps to stem the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the area.