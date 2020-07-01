PHC orders FIA to check illegal kidney transplant

PESHAWAR: A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday showed dissatisfaction over the performance of Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) against illegal kidney transplant in the province.

The bench comprising Justice Qaisar Rasheed and Justice Mohammad Naeem Anwar also directed the authorities concerned to take action against illegal laboratories, quacks and unqualified doctors in the province.

While hearing a writ petition against the illegal kidney transplant, Justice Qaisar Rasheed in his remarks said that the government institutions and departments should not stop working due to coronavirus pandemic and those playing with the lives of human beings should not be spared.

The bench directed the respondents to present a complete report on the next hearing of the petition.

The advocate general, FIA representative and petitioner lawyer Malik Ajmal Khan appeared before the court in the case which also related to coronavirus tests at private hospitals and laboratories receiving huge fees for these tests. The advocate general told the court that a complete report pertaining to coronavirus fees would be presented in the Supreme Court and the Peshawar High Court. The FIA representative informed the court that due to coronavirus pandemic the agency could not continue its action against illegal kidney transplant.

The court directed the respondents to present a comprehensive and detailed report about their action against illegal clinics, laboratories and fake doctors at the next hearing. Meanwhile, a two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Lal Jan Khattak suspended the government’s steps regarding the removal of 96 employees of Industrial Training Centres and asked the respondents to present its reply at next hearing. The writ petition was filed through Zia-ur-Rehman Tajik Advocate by a number of employees at Industrial Training Centers in Kohat, Mardan, Abbottabad, Nowshera and other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.