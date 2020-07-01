Dir residents want damaged road repaired

DIR: The residents of Doog Darra valley in Upper Dir district have started repairing the main Doog Darra road on a self-help basis.

The unpaved road of the valley had been badly damaged by the torrential rains that hit Patrak, Gawaldai and Dooog Darra in Upper Dir the other day.

The residents of Doog Darra and other areas said the road was blocked at several places due to the debris carried by the floodwater. Locals said that though material from other road had been removed and cleared to traffic, their area’s road was left blocked.

They said that traffic was suspended for three days to Doog Payeen and links road of the Doog Darra.

The locals said that they were facing a host of problems but the relevant authorities were least bothered to take action by clearing the road.

The residents said that they decided to repair and clear the road on a self-help basis.

They said that they were unable to remove the debris as they lacked heavy machinery.

The residents said they asked the local MPA, MNA and the Communications and Works department of Upper Dir to remove the material from the road and clear it to traffic.