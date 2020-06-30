Lawyer shot dead

BUREWALA: A lawyer was shot dead by some unknown assailants near Chah Tottawala, Mailsi, on Monday.

Reportedly, Mailsi Bar Association Executive Council Member Tahir Hussain Pirzada advocate along with his mother was on his way to Mailsi from their home when three unidentified gunmen in a car stopped the lawyer and opened fire at him, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to the THQ Hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries. Police reached the spot and started collecting evidence. The body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mailsi for postmortem. Meanwhile, Mailsi Bar Association announced three days strike against the tragic incident.

Four dacoits held: Gaggo police on Monday arrested four dacoits here. The police arrested accused Rawal Hussain, Babar Hassan, Muhammad Atif and Naeem Khan and recovered cash and two pistols. The accused had recently looted a cigarette loader rickshaw from the salesman of a private cigarette company near Chak 201/EB. A police team consisting of SI Abdul Sattar was formed which arrested the accused by using modern technology.