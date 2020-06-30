close
Tue Jun 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2020

FAPUASA amendments protest: Teachers to hold demo in Lahore today against Varsity Act

National

LAHORE: Teachers and employees from all public sector universities of the province are set to hold a protest demonstration outside Punjab Assembly on Tuesday (today) afternoon. The protest is being held on the call of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab chapter against the proposed public sector universities amendments act. In a press statement, FAPUASA Punjab president Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Ch said there was a lot of enthusiasm among the teachers as well as the employees of the universities all over the Punjab to participate in the protest. He said they would assemble in thousands outside the Punjab Assembly to register their anger over the proposed Amendments Act 2020. He said they would sacrifice everything for the independence and autonomy of their institutions. He said college teachers, lawyers and members of civil society had also contacted him to support FAPUASA stance and they assured him of their participation in the protest along with hundreds of their colleagues.

