Suicide jackets, explosives recovered in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department on Monday said it had recovered suicide jackets and explosives from an under-construction building in Shahpur. An official believed the explosives were to be used for a major terror act in Peshawar. The official said the CTD conducted a raid on a house in limits of Shahpur Police Station and recovered two suicide jackets, four KGs of explosives, hand grenades, ball bearings, prima chord from the spot. He said the terrorists had escaped before the raid.