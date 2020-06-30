22 arrested in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi:In crackdown on criminal elements in the jurisdiction of different police stations of Rawalpindi, as many as 22 culprits including proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in different heinous crimes and activities were reportedly arrested in the limits of different police stations here on Monday.

Naseerabad Police station arrested two culprits accused of murder. In the precincts of Naseerabad Police station, Nisar Ali and Muhammad Ilyas had killed Nawaz few months back in village Ranjha on account of old enmity.

Police on tip of news and using latest technology arrested the killers. Meanwhile, Kahuta Police arrested two proclaimed offenders accomplice in kidnapping and rape of a school girl.

SHO Kahuta Police station along with his team arrested Hamza Qasim who kidnapped a schoolgirl few months back and raped her with aide Hamza Ikhlaq. While Jatli police station arrested four gamblers also recovered amounts, mobiles and other valuables from the gamblers including Ghulam Murtaza, Liaqaut, Nazir and Arshad.

While Sadiqabad Police station, Civil Lines Police station and Wah Cantt police station arrested three culprits Afzal, Waqas and Aoun Muhammad and recovered Charas, liquor and kites from them respectively.