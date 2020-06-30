Pindi tourist spots to be linked with Murree

LAHOREThe Punjab government has decided to link up various tourist spots of Rawalpindi with Murree by constructing new ones and repairing the existing link roads.

Kotli Sattian, Narr, Punj Peer and Prindla will be interlinked with Murree via Bun Karor. To review different aspects of proposed plan, Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood visited these tourist spots. Member Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, TDCP Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar and Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner accompanied him.

The adviser while directing to initiate work on the project said that Kotli Sattian, Narr, Punj Peer and Prindla were beautiful but comparatively unexplored tourist spots. “Unfortunately these potential tourist spots which were neglected in the past need proper attention” regretted the adviser. “Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attach importance to promotion of tourism” he said. Asif Mehmood observed that by developing Kotli Sattian, Narr, Punj Peer and Prindla areas tourists could make simultaneous plan for Murree and these tourist spots. “This would, he said, reduce burden on Murree”. He said that for promotion of tourism rest houses would be developed on the routes to Kotli Sattian, Narr, Punj Peer and Prindla. “Construction of restaurants and camping sites would be encouraged” vowed the adviser.