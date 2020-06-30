ANP condemns Karachi attack

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has condemned the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi and the party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan termed it an attack on the economy of Pakistan.

The ANP president paid tributes to the security personnel who laid down their lives for foiling the attack. He expressed sympathy with the families of the victims of the attack.He said that declaring an international terrorist as a martyr by the country chief executive was undermining the sacrifices of heroes of the country who fought with bravery against these elements.

The ANP chief said the incumbent government had no moral courage to openly declare the terrorists as terrorists, adding that his party would continue to oppose terrorism in all forms. He said that PTI leadership had demanded the opening of an office for terrorists in the past and was still apologetic towards their cause. Asfandyar Wali Khan said that no other party could feel the pain of the security personnel who were martyred in today’s incident as the party had lost thousands of workers and leaders in terror incidents. He reiterated the ANP demand to implement the National Action Plan in its true spirit, saying that terrorism could not be wiped out till every point of NAP was implemented. The ANP chief said the incumbent government neither had the courage nor the will to fight terrorism, adding that terrorists were regrouping in all parts of the country especially KP while rulers were busy protecting own govt.