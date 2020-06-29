Taiwan celebrates Pride Month

Taipei: With its coronavirus outbreak defeated, Taiwan hosted one of the few pride marches around the world on Sunday as the island´s LGTBQ community and their supporters took to the streets. Hundreds of people marched inside Taipei´s Liberty Square after summer afternoon rainfall delayed the celebration for an hour as music blasted and many participants wore rainbow coloured face masks. Many of those attending held placards with the names of major global cities that have been unable to celebrate Pride Month this June because of the coronavirus. “I´m here to march for France,” Cookie, a French drag queen who has been living in Taiwan for the past six years told AFP. “Since the rest of the world cannot march or even go out, we have the opportunity to march for the rest of the world,” he added.