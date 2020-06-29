close
Mon Jun 29, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2020

Livestock workers begin spraying animals in Orakzai

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
June 29, 2020

ORAKZAI: Livestock department has started spraying animals to contain coronavirus in Orakzai district, officials said.

A total of nine teams have been constituted to spray cattle and the teams are deputed at entrance points to the district and cattle markets, Assistant Director Livestock Department Dr Khalid Younas told reporters. He said that all the staff have been handed sanitizers, masks and gloves and added that the general public should also observe the SOPs.

