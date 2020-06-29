Two convicted in child sexual assault, murder case

NOWSHERA: A local court has handed 35 years term and Rs 300,000 fine to two accused in the sexual assault and murder case of a child.

Additional District and Sessions Judge of Nowshera, Malik Muhammad Hasnain, delivered the verdict in the case which had happened in the Kheshgi Payan area of the Nowshera district.

The crime was committed on October 22, 2017. Rahim Khan, son of Aitbar Shah of Urmur village, who was then living in Kheshgi Payan, had filed a First Information Report (FIR). The complainant had said that his 13-year-old son, Aadil Khan, went missing after leaving home on October 20, 2017. He said later his body was found from maize crops and he had been strangulated to death. The complainant had named three persons for the murder. They included Abrar, son of Mazhar Khan, Zubair, son of Nisar Khan and Zeeshan, son of Hidayat. The first two were arrested and put on trial. The two accused confessed to the crime in the court and said they had killed the child after subjecting him to sexual assault. The trial proceedings continued for almost three years.

The public prosecutor Abdul Hadi was appointed by the court to represent the victim as the family of the slain child was very poor. The court sentenced to life imprisonment to two accused – Abrar and Zuber. They were fined Rs 200,000 each. Both were also handed 10 years each imprisonment and Rs 100,000 fine for sexual assault. The third accused in the case was declared absconder.