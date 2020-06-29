Mother of Justice Umer Atta Bandial passes away

LAHORE: Mother of Supreme Court judge Justice Umar Atta Bandial passed away on Sunday. Her Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Nisar Colony, Lahore Cantt and later she was buried in local graveyard. A large number of people including Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan Hasan; Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Qasim Khan; former chief justice Tasaduq Hussain Gilani, former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Faisal Zaman Khan, Justice Shahid Jameel Khan, Justice Sadqat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Asjad Javed were present on the occasion.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Justice Umer Atta Bandial. They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.