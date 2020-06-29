Fruit, vegetable prices increase on fourth consecutive week

LAHORE:The prices of fruits and vegetables were further increased on the fourth consecutive week in the absence of any check from the government authorities which is completely ignoring the important public issue.

Overcharging also continued along with surging prices of the essential items as nowhere in City any price control magistrate and government official were seen to stop it. Further, the vendors claimed that the wrong price lists were being issued by the government and the perishable items were not available at the rates given in the price lists even at the wholesale market of Badami Bagh and other markets.

The farmers and the consumers are at the receiving end of government inaction. On Sunday, the official price of chicken meat remained unchanged at Rs 261 per kg while it was sold at Rs Rs300 to Rs400 per kg. The price of potato, soft skin new A-grade, was raised by Rs 10 per kg and fixed at Rs68 to Rs72 per kg. B-grade potato rate was increased by Rs 12 per kg and fixed at Rs64 to Rs68 per kg, but it was not available, and potato sugar-free rate was fixed at Rs46 to Rs50 per kg but sold at Rs70 per kg, and potato of store rate was fixed at Rs35 to Rs38 per kg, and it was sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per kg.

The price of onion, A-grade, was reduced by Rs 2 per kg and fixed at Rs28 to Rs30 per kg but it was sold at Rs 40 per kg. B-grade onion rate was fixed at Rs24 to Rs26 per kg and sold at Rs30 to Rs35 per kg. C-grade onion price was fixed at Rs22 to Rs24 per kg but sold at Rs25 to Rs30 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was increased by Rs 16 per kg and fixed at Rs45 to Rs48 per kg, but sold at Rs 80 per kg. B-grade tomato rate was increased by Rs16 per kg and fixed at Rs40 to Rs43 per kg, sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per kg, and C-grade price was raised by Rs14 per kg and fixed at Rs35 to Rs38 per kg, but sold at Rs 50 per kg.

The price of garlic, local, was raised by Rs15 per kg and fixed at Rs155 to Rs160 per kg, but sold at Rs180 to Rs200 per kg. Garlic, Chinese, price was fixed at Rs135 to Rs140 per kg but sold at Rs 240 per kg.

Ginger, Chinese, price was fixed at Rs285 to Rs295 per kg but sold at Rs400 per kg.

Cucumber, farm, price was fixed at Rs40 to Rs42 per kg but sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per kg. Cucumber, local, price was fixed at Rs45 to Rs47 per kg but was sold at Rs80 per kg.

Brinjal price was fixed at Rs 28 to Rs30 per kg but sold at Rs40 to Rs50 per kg.

Bitter gourd, local, price was reduced by Rs 3 per kg and fixed at Rs35 to Rs37 per kg but sold at Rs 40 per kg.

Spinach price was fixed at Rs25 to Rs27 per kg but sold at Rs40 to Rs50 per kg.

Zucchini, long, rate was fixed at Rs40 to Rs42 per kg but was not sold. Zucchini, round, price was fixed at Rs38 to Rs40 per kg but it too was not available. Zucchini, local, rate was increased by Rs 5 per kg and fixed at Rs52 to Rs54 per kg, but was also sold at Rs60 to Rs80 per kg.

The price of lemon was reduced by Rs 20 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to Rs95 per kg and sold at Rs120 to Rs150 per kg. Pumpkin rate was increased by Rs8 per kg and fixed at Rs30 to Rs32 per kg but sold at Rs40 to Rs50 per kg. Pumpkin, long, was sold at Rs80 per kg. Ladyfinger rate was reduced by Rs 21 per kg and fixed at Rs70 to Rs72 per kg but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg.

Luffa rate was fixed at Rs38 to Rs40 per kg but sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per kg. Arum rate was fixed at Rs75 to Rs77 per kg and sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per kg.

Green chili, A-grade, price was increased by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs60 to Rs62 per kg but sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per kg and B-grade green chili rate was raised by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs40 to Rs42 per kg but sold at Rs80 per kg.

Capsicum price was fixed at Rs 50 to Rs52 per kg but sold at Rs80 per kg.

The price of cauliflower was fixed at Rs70 to Rs73 per kg but sold at Rs160 per kg. Cabbage rate was fixed at Rs22 to Rs24 per kg but sold at Rs40 to Rs60 per kg.

The price of pea was increased by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs110 to Rs114 per kg, but was not sold.

Carrot, Chinese, price was raised by Rs3 per kg and fixed at Rs48 to Rs50 per kg but sold at Rs80 per kg.

Coriander rate was increased by Rs40 per kg and fixed at Rs55 to Rs65 per kg but sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Methi rate was fixed at Rs105 to Rs110 per kg but was not sold.

Turnip price was fixed at Rs40 to Rs42 per kg but was not sold.

Radish rate was fixed at Rs25 to Rs27 per kg but sold at Rs80 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs80 per kg.

Mango rates were fixed at Rs60 to Rs155 per kg but sold at Rs100 to Rs200 per kg. Mango (unripe) rate was fixed at Rs37 to Rs39 per kg but sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per kg.

The prices of different varieties of apples were fixed at Rs105 to Rs260 per kg but B-grade was sold at Rs150 to Rs400 per kg.

The price of banana, A-category, was fixed at Rs 150 to Rs155 per dozen, but was not available, and B-category rate was fixed at Rs120 to Rs125 per dozen, but mixed quality banana was sold at Rs150 per dozen. C-category banana rate was fixed at Rs65 to Rs70 per dozen but sold at Rs80 to Rs120 per dozen.

Papaya price was fixed at Rs150 to Rs155 per kg but sold at Rs200 per kg.

Grapefruit price was increased by Rs2 per piece and fixed at Rs20 to Rs22 per piece but sold at 40 per piece.

Cheku (Sapodilla) rate was also increased by Rs 5 per kg and fixed at Rs120 to Rs125 per kg, but not sold.

Date, Irani, rate was fixed at Rs230 to Rs240 per kg, but sold at Rs350 per kg.

Melon rate was increased by Rs 4 per kg and fixed at Rs30 to Rs48 per kg and it was sold at Rs40 to Rs60 per kg.

Watermelon price was increased by Rs4 per kg and fixed at Rs24 to Rs26 per kg but sold at Rs40 to Rs60 per kg.

Phalsa rate was raised by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs125 to Rs130 per kg but sold at Rs200 per kg.

Peach, special, price was increased by Rs20 per kg and fixed at Rs200 to Rs205 per kg but sold at Rs 200 to Rs240 per kg. Peach, A-grade, was raised by Rs15 per kg and fixed at Rs105 to Rs110 per kg and sold at Rs120 to Rs150 per kg.

Plump price was increased by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs150 to Rs155 per kg but sold at Rs150 to Rs200 per kg.

Apricot, white, rate was fixed at Rs145 to Rs150 per kg but sold at Rs150 to Rs250 per kg. Apricot, yellow, price was fixed at Rs140 to Rs145 per kg but sold at Rs150 per kg.

Lychee rate was fixed at Rs210 to Rs220 per kg but sold at Rs250 to Rs300 per kg.

Cantaloupe (garma) rate was fixed at Rs52 to Rs54 per kg but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg.

Grape, Sunderkhani, rate was fixed at Rs180 to Rs185 per kg but sold at Rs240 per kg.