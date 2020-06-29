Rs5.641 million fine slapped on 17,711 traffic violators

Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police Rawalpindi during the ongoing month of June challaned 17,711 vehicles imposing a total fine of Rs5.641 million in Rawal­pindi city.

In instructions of Chief Traffic Officer Syed Ali Akbar observed a relaxation for vehicles in wake of Coronavirus pandemic lockdown in the city. Incharge Challan Branch City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Hammad Shoaib informed that 10,812 vehicles were challaned during the month of June on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) violation, while as many as 2,068 motorcycles were challaned for not wearing helmets, while 138 drivers were challaned for wrong parking in various areas of Rawalpindi.

294 drivers were challaned for using mobile phones during driving, while 930 drivers were challaned for driving vehicles without driving license, meanwhile, 365 drivers were challaned for using tinted glasses in their vehicles. 501 drivers were challaned for violation of one-way rules. 477 drivers were challaned for driving vehicles without documents of vehicles and bikes.

Incharge Challan Branch City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Hammad Shoaib also stated that Rawalpindi Traffic Police has also been playing a very positive and effective role in wake of Coronavirus pandemic lockdown and making front line force role to make awareness among the public on preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar also stated that Government has instructed flexibility in wake of Coronavirus pandemic, however, traffic police have been taking strict action on a violation of SOPs against Coronavirus pandemic. He also urged on the public to ensure the usage of facemask and gloves during driving and ensure the safety of one another against Coronavirus. He said the public should stay inside homes and avoid to make unnecessary movement out of homes. He said that Rawalpindi Police is willing to serve the public to their best; however the public should cooperate in making implementation of preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.