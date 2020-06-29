23 including three POs arrested

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi police on Sunday arrested 23 outlaws including three proclaimed offenders from the limits of different police stations of the city for their involvement in different crimes.

Pirwadhai Police arrested Sajid Nawaz for abusing a 13-year-old boy. The boy used to work at the welding workshop of the accused Sajid. The accused lured the boy to his home and molested him. SP Rawal on the complaint of the victim's father took prompt action and arrested the culprit.

Meanwhile, Rata Amral Police arrested one member of a bike lifters gang and also recovered six stolen motorcycles from him.

SHO Rataamral Police Station along with his team on a tip of raided the hideout of the gang and arrested Abdul Wahab. Police also recovered six stolen motorcycles from the custody of culprit and also recovered Rs28,000 which the culprit had got by selling a stolen motorcycle.

SHO Taxila along with his team arrested three proclaimed offenders who were on the wanted list of Taxila Police since 2019 for their involvement in various robberies.

Pirwadhai Police also arrested a proclaimed offender Sajid who had killed his wife in 2019 following a domestic dispute. Kalar Sayedan Police in a crackdown against drug pushers held Sajid Mehmood and also recovered 1.4kg ‘charas' from him. Rawalpindi police in a crackdown against criminals and outlaws arrested 11 culprits for having illegal weapons and displaying weapons on social media.

Rata Amral Police arrested two culprits and also recovered two pistols from their possession. SHO Airport Police Station arrested Kashif Ali and also recovered one pistol from his possession.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police arrested six culprits for having ‘charas’ and liquor. Police registered cases against the culprits and started investigations.