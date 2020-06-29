Athletes slam authorities for inaction

KARACHI: The professional athletes of various disciplines have appealed to PM Imran Khan and the CMs of the four provinces to open sports complexes, gymnasiums and stadiums so that they could begin their training as sports events are resuming across the world.

Former national athlete and athletics coach Imran Khan has said that various sports events can be organised without any danger of spread of COVID-19, such as those of athletics, table tennis, badminton, gymnastics, snooker, and cycling after taking precautionary measures.

He said that the federal government has opened various sectors with enforcement of smart lockdown and SOPs, so why it could not do the same for sports. He said it was necessary for professional athletes to begin their training so that they could maintain their form and fitness for national and international competitions.

Imran pointed out that there would be a number of competitions in various disciplines next year, including national championships of various disciplines, South Asian Games and Islamic Solidarity Games. “If athletes are not allowed to return to action now, there will be an eight-month gap when they go to perform in national or international competitions,” said the former international athlete.

He regretted that Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), provincial Olympic bodies, and all federations and association were inactive.

Palwasha Bashir, former Pakistan badminton women’s champion and South Asian Games bronze medallist, said that players are desperately waiting for the opening of their courts and gymnasiums so that they could start practising.

She said that after taking preventive measures, the non-contact sports such as badminton, table tennis, lawn tennis, and athletics can be allowed.

Another coach said that it was the responsibility of provincial Olympic associations, federations and associations to work for resumption of practice and training but regretted that they did not utter a single word in this regard.

He was of the view that if prompt action was not taken in this regard Pakistan would suffer great losses in sports at international level.

He said that officials of various federations used to show a lot of energy for foreign tours but now they are not doing anything because there is no foreign tour in sight in the near future.

Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput admitted that due to COVID-19 sports had suffered a lot. The government should allow athletes to start training, he added.

A group of athletes said that throughout the world sports competitions are being started, Pakistan cricket team is going to play in England, but other disciplines in Pakistan are being ignored. The ministry for Inter-provincial cooperation (IPC) is doing nothing in this regard, they said.

They appealed to PM Khan to take notice of the situation and direct the ministry of IPC to open the Jinnah Sports Complex in Islamabad, National Sports Training and Coaching Centre in Karachi, and other facilities owned by the federal and provincial governments where separate halls for the training of such sports as table tennis, badminton, volleyball, and boxing are available.