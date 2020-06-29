Blame-happy

As one listens to PTI leaders on TV, one gets an impression that the PML-N is responsible for all the ills that exist in society. The present inflationary trends are also due to the policies of previous govt. The current budget deficit is also attributed to the PML-N government. Think of anything wrong happening here and PTI leaders very conveniently pass on the blame to the previous government.

What has the present government done during the last two years in power? Blaming past governments to hide it's own inefficiencies cannot fool the public for a long time.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad