Feeders in smart lockdown areas exempted from loadshedding

ISLAMABAD: The government has exempted power feeders from load management where the smart lockdown is being observed, a news statement issued by the Power Division said Saturday.

All distribution companies (Discos) have been instructed that no loadshedding would be allowed in all areas under corona-related smart lockdown, even if a feeder or feeders in that area are high loss feeders. This has been done to ensure relief to the public. All control rooms in each Disco as well the central control room are closely monitoring and ensuring the immediate redressal of complaints.

The statement said that the Power Division in the last couple of years has taken direct and far reaching steps throughout Pakistan to reduce theft and losses. As a consequence, even on high loss feeders, losses and theft were reduced and hence loss management/load-shedding was also reduced significantly.

It is also to be highlighted that the transmission system was not capable of transmitting more than 18,000MW electricity. The capacity of the transmission system has been increased to almost 26,000MW. At present an average load of more than 22,000MW is being sustained successfully.