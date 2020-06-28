Code of conduct for religious scholars issued

ISLAMABAD: Mutahidda Ulema Board (MUB) Punjab while issuing unanimous 'Code of Conduct' for all the religious scholars, clerics, Zakireen and preachers pointed out that explicit action will be taken against violation of the code of conduct and religious scholars have been urged to keep check on decrees issued against the teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah.

A meeting of MUB Punjab held here on Saturday in the chair of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, MUB Punjab.

The meeting issued a joint declaration with consent of religious scholars of different religious schools of thought who drafted a code of conduct for all religious scholars, clerics and Ulema and also decided unanimously to keep check on anarchist and chaotic elements in society who aims to make anarchy and chaos in the society on account of religious bigotry.

MUB, government of Punjab also appealed to religious scholars and Ulema to ensure implementation on the code of conduct stating that any individual, group and Organisation will not be allowed to make anarchy and chaos in the country.

Meanwhile, public has also been instructed to inform police and local administration about elements responsible for fanning violence in the society.

Public also directed not to invite Ulema, and scholars noted for spreading hatred and biased religious animosity.

The meeting of MUB also approved unanimous code of conduct for all the religious sections of the country, and main points of the national narrative and code of conduct are as under:

Code of conduct for national narrative

1-There is no space for terrorism; extremism and sectarian violence at the name of Islam in the country and leadership of all religious sects should announce to disassociate themselves from all elements accomplice in the menaces of sectarian violence, terrorism and extremism.

2-Any scholar, orator or cleric in their public sermons will not use sacrilegious remarks for prophets, family and wives of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), caliphs, Imams and about Imam Mehdi and any religious sect will not support or endorse any blasphemer. If anyone commits any such remarks, the religious leadership should disassociate themselves from that individual.

3-Any Islamic sect should not be declared ‘infidel’ and any Muslim or non-Muslim should not be declared ' Wajibul Qatal' (worthy of killing). All the people living in Pakistan will have the rights in accordance of law and Constitution of Pakistan to live their lives as per beliefs of their faith and religion.

4-There should be complete ban on publication of violent religious content, hate-speeches, outrageous literature, books based on hateful content, CDs, websites carrying seditious content. Similarly there should be complete ban on hurting and outrageous religious slogans and any sacrilegious remarks will be made about Imams, Mujtahids and Islamic scholars.

5-Joint religious congregations should be held at public level to demonstrate solidarity within all religious sects.

6-It is responsibility of the government to ensure protection to the sacred places and worship places of the minorities living in Pakistan; therefore government of Pakistan should handle strictly all the elements accomplice in posing threats to the minorities and worship places of the minorities and their properties in the country.

7-Government should ensure implementation on National Action Plan without any delay and discrimination.

8-Paigham-e-Pakistan is an unanimously agreed draft and government of Pakistan should ensure implementation on the draft of 'Paigham-e-Pakistan'.

9)-In Islamic Sharia, decree owns very importance place and it should be issued in accordance with the teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah. Prompt action will be taken against elements issuing decree against the teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah.