Protest against Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief arrest continues

PESHAWAR: The workers of Jang/Geo Group continued protest against the detention of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Saturday.

Carrying banners and placards, the protesters demanded release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him.

Chanting slogans against the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for detaining the editor of the major media group in a 34 years old property case, they said Mir Shakil was arrested without completing the investigation process.

Reiterating their commitment to continue struggle till the acceptance of their demands, the protesters recalled their sacrifices for the freedom of press.

They said such cheap tactics could not prevent them from speaking the truth.

The workers demanded release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him.

They said that the government was bent upon rendering them jobless. The protesting workers vowed to continue the protest till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and the withdrawal of cases against him.