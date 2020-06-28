A tainted planet

Even in the most remote locations of our planet, scientists have found evidence that plastic has entered the food chain. This is significant, indicating that we have not been able to save even the Antarctic from microplastic which we know is scattered elsewhere throughout the world. The first evidence of contamination even in the land-based food chain of the Antarctic poses, according to scientists, a particular threat to the biota and ecosystem of the planet. Findings published in the journal Biology Letters had feared that the most fragile polar ecosystems already facing a huge threat from climate change were under greater danger than we had previously known.

Plastic was found in the gut of small organisms which resemble fleas, although they are not insects, and are one of the few creatures able to survive harsh Antarctic conditions. They are often the dominant species in areas not covered by ice and mainly eat micro-algae and lichens. Research was held by scientists by Italy’s University of Siena and the creatures were collected in a chunk of polystyrene foam covered in a green layer of microalgae moss and lichens found on an island which forms a part of the South Shetland Island chain. There is heavy human activity in the area, and tourism has also begun to make inroads in what appears to be one of the most contaminated regions of Antarctica.

We can see then the manner in which we, as humans, are destroying our planet. Even the pristine icelands of the Antarctic are no longer safe. Humans have left their footprints literally on every corner of the Earth. We already know the ocean floor is largely covered by plastics and the remains of human consumption can be found even amongst the highest peaks on Earth. The entry of plastic into the Antarctic food chain means it will be consumed by other creatures and as such presents a devastating threat to the entire region which we have failed to keep safe from the destruction inflicted everywhere. There is no way of saying if this destruction can ever be repaired or the planet we call our home effectively cleaned up. It is essential wider awareness of the need to do so is disseminated and ecosystems restored so life on Earth can continue.