811 drug pushers held during 2020 in Capital

Islamabad: Islamabad police have arrested 811 drug pushers during the ongoing year and recovered cache of narcotics from them, a police spokesman said.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan, police spokesperson said that renewed efforts were made to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed conducted special meetings with heads of police stations to brief them about accelerating efforts against such anti-social elements.

In perspective of these directions, he said Islamabad police launched special crackdown against drug pushers and bootleggers. Police arrested 811 persons and recovered a total of 236.431 kilogram hashish, 41.440 kilogram heroin, 4.510 kilogram opium, 212 kilogram ice, 17 tranquilizing pills and 8888 wine bottles from them.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated it and said it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.

The DIG has urged all police officials to adopt decent attitude for success in policing affairs and said sluggish attitude towards resolving public affairs would not be tolerated. He said that utmost efforts should be made to curb the menace of drug, putting at risk the future of our generation.