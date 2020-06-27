PM orders funds released to construct temple in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the release of funds for the construction of a Hindu temple in Islamabad as he praised the contribution of the minority community in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

In a meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) lawmakers from the minority community, he issued directives for accelerating the legislation process to protect minorities’ rights. The temple is being constructed in the federal capital’s H-9/2 area over a four-kanal land allotted by the government.

The delegation comprised parliamentarians including Jay Parakash, Shanila Ruth, Laal Chand, Ramesh Kumar and Jamshed Thomas. Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and PTI’s chief whip in National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar also attended the meeting.

The parliamentarians apprised the Prime Minister of the problems concerning their respective constituencies, particularly minorities. The Prime Minister lauded the contribution of the minority community in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said it was the government’s priority to ensure provision of equal opportunities for the minorities and protect their rights. “We have to take the country forward through unity and interfaith harmony,” he added.