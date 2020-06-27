17 blind cricketers awarded central contracts

LAHORE: The Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) would award new central contracts to 17 players after holding online physical fitness from July 6, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The central contracts will be awarded to 17 players from July 1 for a period of six months. The online physical fitness tests will be conducted from July 6 to 15,” PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said in a statement.

He said the physical fitness tests of 40 players would be conducted, and out of them 17 would be selected for the central contracts who would be announced on July 20. Sultan Shah said the players to be awarded central contracts would be divided into three categories with two players in A category, four players in B category and 11 players in C category. He said the coaches and other PBCC staff would be holding the online physical fitness tests. “The players were sitting at home from March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but now they have started preparation for the fitness tests,” he said.