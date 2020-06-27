Eight more test corona positive in Mardan

MARDAN: Another eight people tested positive for coronavirus in the district, taking the number of patients to 1,029.

So far, 53 people have died in Mardan, according to the statistics issued by deputy commissioner’s office on Friday. Meanwhile, the district administration on Friday checked 551 shops and imposed Rs49,500 fine on shopkeepers. Nine persons were also arrested over violation of the anti-coronavirus SOPs from different localities of the district and 5 shops sealed. The officials visited filling stations, bus terminals and shops on Bank Road, Shamshi road, Shahidano Bazaar, New Adda, Charsadda Chowk, Par Hoti, Mayar, Dwasaro Road and other bazaars.