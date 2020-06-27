Two arrested in cops’ killing case

Islamabad : The Islamabad Operational Police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a joint operation in ‘Dhoke Qureshian’ in the jurisdiction of Golra Police Station in the wee hours of Friday and nabbed two Afghan nationals allegedly involved in killing of two policemen. The cops were killed in a firing incident at a police picket on May 26, 2020.

On a tip off, Islamabad Operational police and CTD conducted a joint operation at ‘Dhoke Qureshian’ area in Golra Police area. During this operation, some persons started firing at police teams following which policemen promptly responded and succeeded to arrest two persons while their two other accomplices managed to escape under cover of firing and taking advantage of darkness. The nabbed persons have been identified as Sajjad alias Choocha son of Nosherwan and Nur Muhammad alias Nurme son of Multan Khan.

It is to mention here that assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Mohsin Zafar and Sajjad were shot dead by unidentified persons during checking at Chungi No. 26 on May 26, 2020 after receiving wireless call about some crime incidents in Rawalpindi area. These policemen succeeded to intercept some persons and tried to check their bag following which they opened fire on policemen killing them on the spot.

After the incident, IGP Islamabad directed DIG (Operations) to ensure arrests of criminals and three teams were constituted which included SSP (CTD) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (CTD) Farooq Amjad Buttar, SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Virk, DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan, SHO (CTD) Fiaz Ranjha, Inspector Shamas ul Akbar and other police officials. These teams investigated about the case on technical grounds and succeeded to arrest two culprits after joint operation.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed to murder of two policemen at Chungi No, 26 on May 26, 2020 and of opening fire at policemen performing duties near Carriage Factory on IJP Road resulting death of two policemen Sagheer Haider Saqlain, Khurram Shehzad and injuries to cop Jehanzeb. They have confessed to commit several dacoities in areas of twin cities and further investigation is underway from them. Raids are being conducted to ensure arrest of absconding criminals. IGP Islamabad has announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police teams.