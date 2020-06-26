SDC serves over 77,000 landowners

PESHAWAR: The Service Delivery Centre (SDC), Peshawar, has provided services to more than 77, 000 landowners in Peshawar subdivision since December 2015, an official said on Tuesday.

SDC Deputy Director Mohammad Asghar Khan said that SDC Peshawar has been striving for transparency in land records and transfers for the last five years. He added that currently 99 mouzas of Peshawar are live in SDC and services like fard, mutations and fard-e-badar are provided at the centre. About the performance of SDC, he said that since its start, the center has provided services in the form of 1851 transfers (intiqalat) and 5670 fards issued that generated Rs1,338.51 million revenue to the national exchequer. Mohammad Asghar said that there were a lot of mistakes in the land record that had been going on for years and with the computerization of the record, all those errors have come to light and the process of correcting them is underway.