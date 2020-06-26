Doctor booked for ‘raping’ nurse

FAISALABAD: Mansoorabad police Thursday registered a case against a doctor of a public sector hospital on charges of raping a nurse.

According to police, Dr Rizwan Ahmed assaulted sexually a nurse (S) of a hospital at her house in 203/RB (Steam Power Station) and took away her Rs 350,000 and threatened her of dire consequences.

14 INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT: Some fourteen passengers sustained critical injuries when their bus fell from a bridge here on Thursday.

A Faisalabad-bound bus was coming from Sangla Hill and it hit a fence and fell down from Sahianwala Bridge, leaving Nimra Akhtar, Mushtaq Nasim, Aqsa Zahoor, Nasira Suleman, Irfan Ahmad and others wounded critically. The injured were removed to Allied Hospital.

SIX ATTEMPT SUICIDE: Six people, including three women, attempted suicide over poverty and domestic issues on Thursday.

Iram of Barkat Town, Nazir Fatima of Chak 207/RB, Asia, Mubashar Karamat of D-Type Colony, Mujahid Saleem of Chak 224/RB, and Fahim Nadeem of Faisalabad attempted suicide in separate incidents and were removed to hospitals.