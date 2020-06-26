Two suspects held for eve-teasing remanded for two day

A city court on Thursday remanded two suspects in police custody who were held for allegedly harassing girls in Essa Nagri.

The suspects, Anwar Zada and Younus Buneri, were booked for allegedly harassing a tenth-grade student and other female residents of an apartment building. The investigation officer presented the suspects before a district East judicial magistrate contending that their arrest was made after a video of the tenth-grader went viral on social media in which she described her ordeal.

The IO sought the custody of the suspects to interrogate them over the complaint and conduct an investigation. He said the two men were accused of harassing the complainant and other girls in the neighbourhood. He added that the suspects also allegedly extended kidnapping threats to the girls in case they registered a complaint against them with police.

In her complaint registered last week, the girl said she was returning home with her sister, cousin and a friend when a local slapped her sister. She added that her parents went to lodge a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and on their return, another man thrashed her father.

She said these men had political backings and police supported them and turned a blind eye towards their activities. She said because of this torture, she once tried to commit suicide by consuming a toxic substance.

The IO south from the court a two-week physical remand of the suspects to investigate the case. The judge, however, allowed the custody for two days only and sought a progress report on the next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had taken notice of the video making rounds on social media platforms and ordered the inspector general of police to arrest the persons involved in the incident.

The FIR was registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506-B (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 337-A (punishment for shajjah) and 509 (insulting modesty or causing sexual harassment) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with the Sections 6(2) and 6(3) of the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act at the PIB Colony police station.