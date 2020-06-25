Shopkeeper, son held for installing cameras in try room

GUJRANWALA: A garment shopkeeper and his son were arrested over installing cameras inside try room and blackmailing their customers on Wednesday.

Faizan Hanif of Jinnah Road filed a complaint with Satellite Town police, stating that his sister visited the accused garments shop at Satellite Town and noticed hidden cameras in the try room.

He stated when she raised objection over the cameras, the shopkeeper and his son got angry and said they had already many videos of her from these cameras. Faizan told the police that the shopkeepers also received Rs125,000 for deleting and not uploading the videos on social media.

The police registered a case and arrested Sheikh Aslam and his son Sheikh Umar and sealed the shop. According to sources, the police have recovered videos of several female customers during investigation.