Omer Sheikh, three others challenge detention under MPO in SHC

KARACHI: British nationality holder Ahmed Omer Sheikh and three others, whose death sentence and life imprisonment sentences have been thrown out by the Sindh High Court in US journalist Daniel Pearl kidnapping and murder case, challenged their detention under Maintenance of Public Order in the SHC on Wednesday.

The Home department had ordered detention of Ahmed Omer Sheikh, Fahad Naseem, Syed Salman Saqib and Sheikh Mohammad Adil under the MPO for three months following acceptance of their appeals against their conviction on April 2.

The SHC on April 2 had set aside the death sentence of Ahmed Omer Sheikh and life imprisonment sentences of three Pakistanis in the US journalist Daniel Pearl kidnapping for ransom and murder case under the anti-terrorism charges after 18-year hearings of appeals, observing kidnapping for ransom and murder charges could not be established against them. The court, however, convicted Omer Sheikh having found him guilty of abducting Daniel Pearl “by deceitful means”, and sentenced him to seven years in prison, which he has already undergone, with fine of Rs.2 million.