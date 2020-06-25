Men produce more COVID-19 antibodies than women, NHS suggest

LONDON: The new figures show that 43% of male donors had plasma rich enough in antibodies for their plasma to be included in the trial, compared with 29% of women, foreign media reported.

Professor David Roberts, associate director for blood donation at NHSBT, said: “We’d still like to hear from anybody who had coronavirus or the symptoms. More plasma donors are needed.

“But we’d especially want to hear from men. We test every plasma donation and men have higher antibody levels, which means we’re more likely to be able to use their plasma to save lives.“Initially your immune system will try and fight off a virus with white blood cells. If you become more ill, your immune system needs to produce more antibodies that neutralise or kill the virus.