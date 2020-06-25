Schools online registration

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:School Education Department (SED), Punjab, is all set to introduce an online portal for the registration of private schools across the province.
In this regard, a review meeting was held here Wednesday which was chaired by Punjab Schools Minister Dr Murad Raas. The minister observed that the online registration system would not only facilitate the school owners to get their schools registered, but would also help the department in evidence-based decision making.