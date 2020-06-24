President briefed on achievements in space technology

RAWALPINDI: President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi visited ‘Space Application and Research Centre’ (SPARC) which is a subsidiary of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza accompanied the president during the visit, say an ISPR press release on Tuesday. The president was briefed about SUPARCO’s activities and achievements in developing indigenous capabilities in space technology.

The president lauded engineers & scientists of SUPARCO for their meritorious services and assured government’s complete support in capacity enhancement of the organisation. Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD) and Major General Amer Nadeem, Chairman SUPARCO received the dignitaries at the venue.