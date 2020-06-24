IHC recommends two-judge bench to hear NFC case

ISLAMABAD: A single member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday recommended the chief justice to constitute a division bench to hear a case against formation of the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC sent the case to Chief Justice Athar Minallah in this regard. The petition was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khurram Dastagir. During the previous hearing, the single member bench had allowed the petitioner to file more documents in the case. It also ordered to make a letter from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah regarding his reservations on NFC as a part of case record.

The bench had observed that it was a serious matter and also expressed concern over the Finance Division’s failure to submit comments. The court stated that it could pass a stay order if the ministry failed to submit reply till next date.