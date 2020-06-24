‘Unity is solution to Muslim world challenges’

Islamabad : Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari has called upon the Muslim world to shed its dependence on the western world and take a united stance on critical issues like Kashmir and Palestine in order for the rest of the world to take them seriously and to emerge as a global force to be respected.

She was addressing an international webinar organised by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS). International speakers who spoke on this occasion included British House of Lord Member Lord Nazir Ahmed, British Member of Parliament Khalid Mehmood, Member Turkish Prime Minister’s Advisory board for Human Rights Dr Hamit Ersoy, Vice President to Egyptian National Constitutional Committee Dr. Kamal Helbawi, Professor Dr Halil Tokar, Istanbul University, Turkey; Professor Dr Farhan Mujahid Chak, Qatar University. The webinar was chaired by Khalid Rahman, Executive President IPS and moderated by Syed Muhammad Ali, IPS Senior Research Fellow. Lord Nazir Ahmed stated that India is no longer a secular country whose political system is controlled by Hindutva extremist ideology that does not provide equal opportunities to its minorities.

He appreciated the Arab countries for beginning to see the true extremist Indian reality, which was hidden under the façade of secular democracy for a long time. He said that India is using its intelligence agency RAW to destabilize Pakistan particularly Karachi. British Member of Parliament Khalid Mehmood called upon the Kashmiris to shed mutual differences and forge their ranks around the world to put greater pressure on world powers. He said Indian government has been brazen facedly violating Geneva Convention and urged Muslim countries to take the issue to International Criminal Court (ICC). He also called upon OIC to consider putting economic sanctions on India for violating human rights of Muslims and Kashmiris.

Turkish Professor Dr Halil Tokar stated that Indian BJP’s ideological core is RSS, which has an extremist philosophy based on hatred towards other religions, identical to the one followed by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. He reminded the international audience that PM Modi was responsible for the massacre of Muslims in Gujrat in 2002. BJP and RSS want to wipe out minorities including Muslims and Christians from India by 2021. He said that the molestation of Muslim ladies and setting fire to Holy Quran are actions which deserve the attention of the entire Muslim world.

Egyptian Professor Dr Kamal Helbawi stressed the peaceful, progressive and moderate spirit of Islam and stated that Muslims are being deliberately painted by India as terrorists in order to hide its own atrocities against the Muslims and also to justify its aggressive behavior towards neighboring Muslim countries.

Turkish Professor Dr Hamit Ersoy highlighted the fact that India, US and Israel are jointly working against the Muslim world and deliberately painting Muslim freedom struggles against foreign occupation as terrorism in order to justify their continued occupation and oppression and caste Muslims in a negative light as extremists and terrorists.

Dr Farhan Mujahid Chak augmented Dr Ersoy's argument by urging the Muslim scholars to look for indigenous and innovative solutions for resolving their important issues. In his concluding remarks Executive President IPS Khalid Rahman reminded the international audience that India did not exist in its current form before 1947 and sixty percent of its territory consisted of provinces while forty percent consisted of princely states which were ruled by the British.