Money laundering case: Zardari, others to be indicted on July 7

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad has decided to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari, Hussain Lawai, Anwar Majeed and others in money laundering case on July 7.

According to details, the accountability court has decided to indict the accused in a money laundering case via video link sessions due to coronavirus pandemic. The court has issued an order in this regard.

The NAB Karachi should prepare arrangements forvideo link session at the hospital in order to indict Anwar Majeed. Hussain Lawai, Taha Raza and Muhammad Umair will be indicted in Adiala Jail on July 7, according to a circular released by anti-corruption body

The NAB has asked other accused to appear before the court in person on July 7. It is pertinent to mention here that the accountability court had already announced to indict PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane case on June 26.