IUB scores 100 per cent in online classes

BAHAWALPUR: The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has scored hundred per cent in the Higher Education Commission’s online classes readiness board.

The Higher Education Commission has issued the ranking of universities in terms of their performance in online classes. The universities have been ranked for university readiness, course readiness, faculty readiness, technology readiness, library readiness, student readiness, evaluation readiness, and laboratory readiness.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur remained level head in all parameters. The University under the leadership of Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has resolved to save precious time of students and avoid semester loss due to Covid-19 pandemic.